Chris Wilder signs new three-year Sheffield United deal

Sheffield United are back in the Premier League next season after a 12-year absence

Chris Wilder has signed a new three-year contract with Sheffield United after guiding them back to the Premier League.

Wilder led the team to the top division after a 12-year exile in impressive fashion, having won the Sky Bet League One title with a 100-point tally in his first season in charge.

After cementing their place in the Championship in 2017/18, the Blades held off the challenge of Yorkshire rivals Leeds to secure runners-up spot behind Norwich last season.

Chief executive officer, Stephen Bettis said: "On behalf of the board, I'm delighted that the formalities have been concluded and Chris has been rewarded.

"Chris signing a new contract underpins everything we are attempting to do at Bramall Lane.

"He's been the catalyst for our success over the past few years, he is a driven individual and his focus since promotion was secured has been preparing the club for the Premier League."

Members of Wilder's backroom staff are also expected to sign new contracts in the near future.