Chris Wilder: Sheffield United 'close' to signing central midfielder on Deadline Day

1:13 Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hopes to add to his squad before the transfer deadline at 5pm Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder hopes to add to his squad before the transfer deadline at 5pm

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are "close" to signing a central midfielder on Deadline Day.

The Blades have brought in no fewer than eight players in the summer transfer window after Oli McBurnie joined in a club-record £17m deal from Swansea last week, as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

They have also signed Lys Mousset (Bournemouth), Callum Robinson (Preston), Luke Freeman (QPR), Ben Osborn (Nottingham Forest) and Dean Henderson (Manchester United, loan) - while Ravel Morrison and Phil Jagielka arrived as free agents.

However, Wilder is keen to bring in another central midfielder before the window closes at 5pm on Thursday.

"We're trying to add another central midfielder to the group, and if we do I'll be delighted," Wilder said.

0:34 Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp says the Blades want to become an established Premier League side Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp says the Blades want to become an established Premier League side

"In terms of what I was given (to spend) at the back end of last season and how we've gone about it, I'm delighted with the age, ambition of desire of the players we have brought in [so far].

"I should imagine, like every manager up and down the country, we are close [to signing another player] but things change pretty quickly. Hopefully we can do something before 5 o' clock."

There have been plenty of outgoings at Sheffield United this summer too, and Wilder says two more of his players could be set to leave the club on Deadline Day.

"There's interest in Mark Duffy and Leon Clarke," he added. "Both of them are established Championship players now, so I wouldn't be surprised if both of them go by the close of play today."

Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports

1:10 Time is running out for clubs in England to get their transfer business done. Here's everything you need to know about Deadline Day... Time is running out for clubs in England to get their transfer business done. Here's everything you need to know about Deadline Day...

It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday - and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.

Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.

The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.

Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer: Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month!