Sheffield United are 'bullish' about Arsenal fixture, says Chris Wilder

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United will maintain their "bullish" approach to Premier League matches when they host high-flying Arsenal on Monday.

The Blades have won nine points from their opening eight games on their return to the English top flight and missed out on a valuable draw against league leaders Liverpool last month after goalkeeper Dean Henderson's error.

Wilder describes the challenge posed by leading his boyhood club against the best as an "event" and insists his squad do not have an inferiority complex - even against a side who sit third and have lost one game less than champions Manchester City.

"We are competitive and we fancy our chances," Wilder said.

Chris Wilder is targeting a second home Premier League victory of the season against Arsenal

"We are bullish as you can obviously imagine because that is the approach that we take. We were against Liverpool.

"The crowd have been absolutely amazing at home and that is not me rubbing their heads because they know how important it is for them to be on the front foot and make it hostile and noisy.

"The last manager who came here [Jurgen Klopp] commented on [the atmosphere] as well, which was a real pat on the back for the way our ground was set up and atmosphere inside it," he added.

"We will need that on Monday night and I am sure that will happen. A night game at Bramall Lane under the lights, live on Sky, something that we are really looking forward to and getting after the opposition but understanding the quality that they have got."

Sheffield United have won six of their points on the road but Wilder believes his side's performances at Bramall Lane have deserved more as the club seek to maintain their Premier League status next season.

"I believe we have not been a defensive-minded team which is very encouraging and gives us a lot of confidence," he said.

"We have got after teams, we got after Liverpool in the time that we could and picked our times and we are going to have to do the same against Arsenal on Monday."

Despite Arsenal's strong start to the league campaign head coach Unai Emery has faced pressure over his position in some quarters but Wilder says as a manager you learn to ignore the "noise and nonsense" that comes with the job.

"We all have to put our hands to our ears sometimes and block out all the noise..." Chris Wilder

"They will know that they have got quality in that group and as a manager," the Blades boss said.

"We all have to put our hands to our ears sometimes and block out all the noise and get on with the most important thing which is winning points and adding to that total."

Wilder backs Henderson to continue reaching new heights

Meanwhile, Wilder has backed Manchester United loanee Dean Henderson to make the next step from his first senior England call-up after the goalkeeper voiced his belief he can become the best in the world.

Dean Henderson was a late call-up by Gareth Southgate for the European Qualifiers against Czech Republic and Bulgaria

Henderson credited Blades goalkeeping coach Darren Ward for his development since he first joined up with the club during their promotion season last term and Wilder is full of praise for his goalkeeper.

"I've got full confidence in [Darren]. It's obviously my fault when Dean makes a mistake and when he is brilliant Darren gets the credit - that is how it goes!" Wilder said.

"He is a confident boy, he is a popular boy. He has worked extremely hard to get to this position and he wants more. I love that attitude and it runs through my squad."