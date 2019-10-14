Sheffield United's ownership battle could last further two years

The battle for control at Sheffield United could drag on for at least another two years if former owner Kevin McCabe chooses to appeal last month's high court ruling against him.

McCabe's lawyers will announce on Monday whether the 72-year-old intends to appeal Mr Justice Fancourt's decision that his co-owner Saudi Royal, Prince Abdullah, should become the sole owner of the Premier League club.

If McCabe is given leave to appeal to the high court, it could see the fight for control at Bramall Lane drag on for at least another two years.

Added to that, if Judge Fancourt chooses to turn down any appeal, McCabe still has the option of taking his grievances directly to The Court of Appeal.

Since last month's judgement Prince Abdullah has installed his son-in-law as chairman.

If the property developer, however, chooses to accept the high court's original ruling, then the transfer of his 50 per cent shareholding in the club would likely begin immediately.

In return Prince Abdullah would pay £5m for McCabe's shares and be forced to purchase the club's properties including training grounds, hotel, enterprise centre and the Bramall Lane stadium itself, at an estimated cost of around £50m.