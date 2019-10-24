Chris Wilder keen not to dwell on Arsenal win

0:42 Sheffield United's win against Arsenal moved them into the top half of the table Sheffield United's win against Arsenal moved them into the top half of the table

Chris Wilder says Sheffield United are not dwelling on their win against Arsenal and are fully focused on Saturday's Premier League game at West Ham.

The Blades got their biggest win of the season on Monday, as Lys Mousset got the only goal to beat Arsenal at Bramall Lane.

They now face West Ham on Saturday with both sides currently on 12 points and manager Wilder insists his players are not getting carried away.

"I won't even have to say anything to the players," he said.

"We're not getting carried away at all, it was a great night for us as a football club.

Lys Mousset celebrates scoring the winner against Arsenal.

"It was great for us to play under that scrutiny and up against world class players, whose goal is to try and reach the top four places.

"It's my pet hate with attitude that we would become a spike team, the big one and the big test now is what happens on Saturday."