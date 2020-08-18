Aaron Ramsdale: Sheffield United favourites to sign Bournemouth keeper

Aaron Ramsdale could be on the way back to Sheffield United where he started his career

Sheffield United remain favourites to sign Bournemouth keeper Aaron Ramsdale, although negotiations are still some way from being concluded.

Aston Villa and another unnamed Premier League club have cooled their interest for now as negotiations between Sheffield United, Bournemouth and Ramsdale's representatives progress.

The Blades' resolve to get the Ramsdale deal completed has been strengthened by the news Dean Henderson remains in negotiations with Manchester United over a lucrative new long-term deal.

Dean Henderson is in negotiations with Manchester United over a long term deal

That new deal could, in turn, double the loan fees Chris Wilder would have to pay if he wanted Henderson back for a third term at Bramall Lane.

Ramsdale started his career at Sheffield United in 2016 after graduating from the Yorkshire club's academy.

He made just two senior appearances for the Blades before joining Bournemouth in 2017.

He has represented England at U18, U19,U20 and U21 level.

Transfer Centre LIVE!

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer widow will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday, October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.