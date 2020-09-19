Rhian Brewster: Chris Wilder speaks to Jurgen Klopp about signing Liverpool striker on loan

0:30 Chris Wilder says Sheffield United have told Liverpool they are interested in a loan deal for Rhian Brewster Chris Wilder says Sheffield United have told Liverpool they are interested in a loan deal for Rhian Brewster

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder says he has spoken to Jurgen Klopp about signing Liverpool striker Rhian Brewster on loan.

The Blades are one of up to six Premier League clubs who have expressed an interest in the 20-year-old this summer - including Crystal Palace, Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have both held talks with Liverpool but the Premier League champions have yet to decide whether he will be allowed to leave Anfield in this window.

Brewster spent the second half of last season on loan at Swansea, scoring 10 goals in 20 Sky Bet Championship games.

He returned to make a substitute appearance in Liverpool's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal last month and missed the crucial penalty in the shootout.

He is keen on discussing the idea of a move, in order to get more first-team football.

"We've made an enquiry, I am not going to mug everybody off by saying there hasn't been an enquiry," said Wilder ahead of Sheffield United's game at Aston Villa on Monday, live on Sky Sports.

"I have spoken to the manager (Klopp), the club has spoken to Liverpool. I have left that situation now for the CEO and I will get my answers off him regarding Rhian and other targets as well.

"We are looking in that position. We've got a list of players, like everybody else. We have to be open-minded about it and that's what we are being."

Brewster celebrates scoring for Swansea against Middlesbrough in the Championship in June

Meanwhile, Wilder admits he is still irked by the response to the controversial failure of goal-line technology during last season's goalless draw at Aston Villa.

The Blades return to Villa Park three months after a technical fault denied them a perfectly good goal when goalkeeper Orjan Nyland carried Oliver Norwood's free-kick across the line.

Wilder feels feedback received from the Premier League and a statement from technology operator Hawk-Eye were insufficient and believes so-called bigger clubs would have received better treatment.

Oliver Norwood questions referee Michael Oliver at full-time after Sheffield United's 'ghost goal'

Asked if he was satisfied with the explanations given, he replied: "No, not at all, not at all.

"The (Hawk-Eye) statement that was made on the night - nothing really from anybody else. We got a bit of contact from the Premier League but no, not at all (satisfied).

"I'm not sat here thinking that has all been explained and everything is OK.

"I am absolutely 100 per cent certain that if we were a more powerful football club in the Premier League, a bit more of a name - we're not as fashionable as some football clubs - I think there would have been a lot more made of that.

"But we had to move on. Most probably it will come out as, 'manager at Sheffield United moaning' but I am not. I am just giving you, as always, my honest feelings about that matter.

"It's a little bit too late (for an explanation now). I am not expecting it incoming."

