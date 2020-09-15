Rhian Brewster: Liverpool in talks with Crystal Palace and Sheffield United over striker

Sheffield United and Crystal Palace have both held talks with Liverpool over a deal for Rhian Brewster.

However, the Premier League champions have yet to decide whether the 20-year-old will be allowed to leave Anfield in this window.

If that will be the case, Liverpool are likely to insist on a buy-back clause for the England Under-21 striker who came through their academy.

Brewster scored 10 goals in 20 Championship games last season whilst on loan at Swansea and is keen on discussing the idea of a move, in order to get more first-team football.

Up to six Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in the forward - including Aston Villa, Brighton and Newcastle, though Steve Bruce's interest may have waned after signing Callum Wilson from Bournemouth.

Last month, Brewster made a substitute appearance in Liverpool's Community Shield defeat to Arsenal and missed the crucial penalty in the shoot-out.

Analysis by Sky Sports' EFL pundits Keith Andrews and Don Goodman:

Sky Sports assess Brewster's attributes and explain why the Liverpool striker, 20, is set to be a star of the future in English football.

"He just looks very comfortable and with the composure that he shows in front of goal, he is lethal," says Andrews. "His general build-up play maybe needs to be worked on but there's going to be aspects of every part of his game that slightly need to be worked on.

"The biggest thing he's got going for him is the fact that he's an instinctive finisher. He doesn't thrash at things, he's very composed and he has a knack for heading as well.

"He can't overpower 6ft 2in centre halves, he has to out-cute them. He has to get in between areas and he does that very well."

