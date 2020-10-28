John Lundstram's Sheffield United stay set to end after contract talks break down

John Lundstram's time at Sheffield United looks set to end in January after last-ditch talks to agree a new long-term contract broke down.

Chris Wilder has made it clear that he wants the former Everton trainee to stay, with several improved offers discussed over the last nine months.

However, the club's latest offer - said to be in line with new contracts signed recently by other senior players at Bramall Lane - has been rejected and United will now consider offers for the midfielder when the transfer window opens in January.

Burnley, Crystal Palace and Rangers have all been linked with the 26-year old, who has scored five goals since United's return to the Premier League last season.

The former England U20 international will be allowed to open negotiations with foreign clubs in January and if no move is forthcoming, could leave United next summer as a free agent.

