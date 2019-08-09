Charlton face wait over Tomer Hemed's Brighton transfer

Tomer Hemed went out on loan to QPR last season

More than 24 hours after the transfer window closed, Charlton are still waiting to find out whether they’ve been successful in signing striker Tomer Hemed from Brighton.

Charlton have said they expect to hear from the Football Association early next week whether the transfer can go ahead.

The paperwork for Israel international Hemed's move to The Valley was submitted close to the 5pm deadline.

A brief Charlton statement read: "The club submitted the relevant paperwork for the permanent transfer of Brighton & Hove Albion forward Tomer Hemed close to the deadline on Thursday and are awaiting confirmation.

"We expect to hear the outcome in the early part of next week."

Charlton signed Hemed's Brighton team-mate and close friend, midfielder Beram Kayal, on a season-long loan deal in another move close to the deadline.

