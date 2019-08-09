Championship match previews: Team news, key stats, predictions

Leeds host Nottingham Forest live on Sky Sports Main Event on Saturday

Who is in, who is out, and who's a doubt in the Championship this weekend, with one live game on Sky Sports.

LEEDS vs NOTTINGHAM FOREST - SATURDAY 12.30PM KICK-OFF, LIVE ON SKY SPORTS

Team news: Leeds will be without striker Kemar Roofe, who has departed the club to join Belgian side Anderlecht. Marcelo Bielsa will hope loan signing Eddie Nketiah, who joined from Arsenal on Deadline Day, can fill the void. Defender Gaetano Berardi is set to return to action, however, after serving a one-match ban after being sent against Derby in last season's play-off semi-final second leg.

Leeds could give a debut to 19-year-old goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who has joined the club on a season-long loan from Ligue 2 side Lorient. Meslier replaces second-choice goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell after the 22-year-old joined Burnley.

Nottingham Forest may also include a former Ligue 2 goalkeeper in their squad, having signed 25-year-old Brice Samba from French club Caen. Their defence is further bolstered by the arrival of Carl Jenkinson, who departed Arsenal to become Forest's eighth signing of the summer.

The right-back could fill the gap left by Tendayi Darikwa, who has suffered an ACL rupture that will sideline him for much of the club's Championship campaign. Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi may also consider 22-year-old Matty Cash for the role after the versatile midfielder scored Forest's only goal in the defeat to West Brom during the opening game of the season.

How to watch: Leeds vs Nottingham Forest is live on Sky Sports Main Event from 12pm on Saturday, kick-off is at 12.30pm

Key stat: Leeds United have won just two of their last 13 league games against Nottingham Forest (W2 D5 L6), winning 2-0 in both games against them during 2017.

Prutton's prediction: 2-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

BIRMINGHAM vs BRISTOL CITY - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Birmingham could face Bristol City with new midfielder Fran Villalba. The former Spain U19 international joins the Blues from La Liga side Valencia.

The 21-year-old could be joined in the squad by 16-year-old forward Jude Bellingham, who became the youngest ever player to make a senior debut at the club after impressing in their Carabao Cup first-round defeat to Portsmouth. Birmingham may also look to give a debut to second Spanish signing Alvaro Gimenez, who joined Pep Clotet's side from Spanish second-tier club Almeria.

Bristol City have strengthened midfield after the signing of 24-year-old Hungarian Adam Nagy, who left Italian Serie A side Bologna to join the Robins, while Marlon Pack left for Cardiff on Deadline Day. Nagy is joined in midfield by Frenchman Han-Noah Massengo, 18, who departed Ligue 1 side AS Monaco to join City on a four-year contract.

Newly-signed Portuguese right-back Pedro Pereira may also feature, having moved from Benfica to City on a season-long loan. And striker Benik Afobe, who signed on loan from Stoke. Striker Antoine Semenyo is free to return to action having served a three-match ban, whilst Saikou Janneh remains sidelined with a knee injury.

Key stat: Birmingham have lost just two of their last 17 league matches against Bristol City (W12 D3 L2), although those defeats have come in their last three meetings with the Robins (W1 D0 L2).

Prutton's prediction: 1-2 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

CARDIFF vs LUTON - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Cardiff could hand a debut to summer signing Robert Glatzel. The 25-year-old German forward, who was precluded from Cardiff's season opener against Wigan through suspension, signed for the club in a deal believed to be worth £5.5m.

Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge suffered a hamstring injury during their side's defeat to Wigan and will be sidelined for several weeks. He will likely be replaced in goal by Joe Day. Neil Warnock could also hand debuts to Deadline Day signings Marlon Pack and Isaac Vassell, who joined from Bristol City and Birmingham.

Luton boss Graeme Jones has doubts over defender Danny Potts, who injured his shoulder in the closing stages of their season opener against Middlesbrough. Summer signings Brendan Galloway and Jacob Butterfield could also feature, with the latter having made his debut last week.

Injured trio Glen Rea, Alan Sheehan and Danny Hylton have all returned to training, but require more time to improve their fitness before returning to match action. Luke Bolton, James Bree and Izzy Brown all joined the club on Deadline Day on loan and could feature.

Key stat: This will be Luton's first ever visit to the Cardiff City Stadium - their last away league trip to Cardiff was in September 2006, losing 1-4 at Ninian Park.

Prutton's prediction: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Luton drew 3-3 with Middlesbrough on the opening day of the season

CHARLTON vs STOKE - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Charlton boss Lee Bowyer could hand debuts to a handful of new signings. The Addicks had a busy transfer deadline day, bringing in Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal and West Brom pair Sam Field and Jonathan Leko on season-long loan deals.

Midfielder Josh Cullen also signed this week, returning to The Valley on loan from West Ham having spent last season with Athletic. Dutch defender Anfernee Dijksteel, who played in last week's win at Blackburn, was sold to Middlesbrough on Wednesday, while Chuks Aneke and Lewis Page (both hamstring) are unlikely to feature.

Striker Scott Hogan could make his Stoke debut after he became the Potters' eighth summer signing. The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international has been recruited on a season-long loan from Aston Villa. Cameron Carter-Vickers and Mark Duffy also joined the club on Deadline Day.

Stoke are eager to bounce back from a disappointing 2-1 home defeat in their season opener against Queens Park Rangers. But they could be without midfielder Nick Powell through injury, with Potters assistant boss Paul Hart rating his chances of featuring this weekend as 50-50.

Key stat: Stoke have won just one of their last eight away games against Charlton in all competitions (W1 D2 L5), a 2-1 victory in January 1997.

Prutton's prediction: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

DERBY vs SWANSEA - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Derby boss Phillip Cocu is unlikely to make many changes from his side's opening win at Huddersfield. Duane Holmes, who has been troubled by a thigh problem, has taken a partial role in training and might be involved.

Cocu says that new signing Krystian Bielik will not feature this weekend following his arrival from Arsenal, and it remains to be seen whether goalkeeper Ben Hamer and midfielder Jamie Paterson, who both arrived on loan on Deadline Day, will feature.

Swansea could be boosted by the return of Wayne Routledge for the trip to Pride Park. Routledge missed last Saturday's victory over Hull because of injury, but head coach Steve Cooper has welcomed him back to training this week.

And while Tom Carroll will not feature against Derby, his injury recovery is progressing to the extent that he has resumed full training and is closing in on a playing return. Elsewhere, new signings Aldo Kalulu and Sam Surridge are in the mix to make their debuts after loan moves from Basel and Bournemouth, respectively.

Key stat: Swansea have won one of their last seven away league visits to Derby (W1 D2 L4), winning 1-0 in February 2010 under Paulo Sousa.

Prutton's prediction: 2-0 (10/1 with Sky Bet)

FULHAM vs BLACKBURN - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Harry Arter could make his Fulham debut against Blackburn. Bournemouth midfielder Arter completed a season-long loan move earlier this week and the Republic of Ireland international will hope for an early opportunity to make his mark.

Ivan Cavaleiro and Anthony Knockaert both made debuts in the 1-0 defeat at Oakwell, while Alfie Mawson and Stefan Johansen started after shaking off knee and shin injuries respectively. However, midfielder Ryan Sessegnon will be missing having completed a deadline day move to Premier League Tottenham, with Josh Onomah moving in the opposite direction.

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray could have two more defenders in his squad for the trip to Craven Cottage. Derrick Williams missed last weekend's 2-1 home defeat by promoted Charlton with the calf injury which had troubled him throughout pre-season, but has since returned to full training and is in contention.

Loan signing Tosin Adarabioyo could also feature after being left out of the squad for the opening fixture following his arrival from Manchester City. Sam Hart, Jacob Davenport and Dominic Samuel all sat out through injury and Mowbray will assess his walking wounded before naming his squad.

Key stat: Fulham have lost one of their last six home league matches against Blackburn Rovers (W3 D2 L1), a 0-1 defeat in September 2014.

Prutton's prediction: 1-0 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham were beaten on the opening weekend by Barnsley

HULL vs READING - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Hull manager Grant McCann has options to change his squad. The Tigers lost 2-1 at Swansea and McCann could bring in some of his more recent summer signings against the Royals.

McCann signed Leonardo Da Silva Lopes from Wigan, Bolton striker Josh Magennis, Leicester's Callum Elder and also brought in Everton defender Matthew Pennington on a season-long loan. Markus Henriksen will not be involved after being told he can leave the club.

Reading manager Jose Gomes has also made a number of signings after seeing his side lose 3-1 on the opening day at home to Sheffield Wednesday. During a busy end to the transfer window Reading signed forward George Puscas from Inter Milan for an undisclosed fee, midfielder Pele on a season-long loan from Monaco and goalkeeper Rafael on a three-year deal from Sampdoria.

The Royals have also brought in Lucas Joao from Sheffield Wednesday, Lucas Boye on loan from Torino and re-signed Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria on a season-long loan deal. Gomes could give a debut to a number of his summer signings including Michael Morrison who, along with knee injury victim Tom McIntyre, was an unused substitute against Wednesday.

Key stat: Hull City are unbeaten in their last six home league games against Reading (W3 D3 L0) since losing 1-2 in a third-tier meeting in March 1994.

Prutton's prediction: 2-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

MIDDLESBROUGH vs BRENTFORD - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Middlesbrough captain George Friend could be available. The defender missed the majority of pre-season and last week's opener at Luton with an injury picked up towards the end of the last campaign.

This week's signing Anfernee Dijksteel, the right-back, could also come into contention but Dael Fry (hamstring) is doubtful. Another summer recruit, Marc Bola, will hope to make his debut after being an unused substitute last week.

Brentford could hand a debut to Ecuadorian winger Joel Valencia. The 24-year-old did not feature in the first game of the season against Birmingham after only joining the club last week.

It remains to be seen if this week's signing, left-sided full-back or wing-back Dominic Thompson, an Arsenal academy graduate, is brought into contention. The Bees will continue without Neal Maupay with the striker having now moved to Brighton for a reported fee of £20m.

Key stat: Middlesbrough's 1-2 defeat against Brentford at the Riverside Stadium in March last season was their first league defeat against the Bees since December 1938.

Prutton's prediction: 2-1 (17/2 with Sky Bet)

PRESTON vs WIGAN - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Preston will again be without veteran striker David Nugent. The 34-year-old, who rejoined the club in the summer, had hoped to feature after recovering from knee surgery but injured his calf in a training game in midweek.

Midfielder Ryan Ledson also sits out the game at Deepdale as he completes the four-match ban hanging over from last season. On-loan Aston Villa winger Andre Green will hope to make his first start for the club.

Wigan boss Paul Cook could hand out a number of debuts. The Latics have been busy in the transfer market with defenders Tom Pearce and Charlie Mulgrew plus forwards Kieffer Moore and Bright Enobakhare arriving this week.

Other recent additions Joe Williams, Dujon Sterling and Jamal Lowe could also come into the reckoning. Wigan opened their campaign with a 3-2 win over Cardiff last week.

Key stat: Wigan have kept one clean sheet in their 23 away matches against Preston in all competitions, winning 1-0 in August 1987.

Prutton's prediction: 2-2 (14/1 with Sky Bet)

Wigan shocked Cardiff on the opening day of the season

QPR vs HUDDERSFIELD - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: QPR will have to change a winning midfield after Massimo Luongo's departure. The 26-year-old Australian, who made 43 appearances for Rangers last season, left the club for Sheffield Wednesday on deadline day. Nahki Wells has, however, rejoined the club on loan.

Marc Pugh made his debut as a substitute in last weekend's 2-1 win at Stoke and is a contender to step up from the bench to replace Luongo, along with Olamide Shodipo or Matt Smith. Manager Mark Warburton is also expected to be without full-back Lee Wallace again as he continues to work his way back from a hip injury.

Huddersfield striker Steve Mounie is likely to miss out once again. Mounie is still working his way back to full match-fitness after being given time to recover from his exploits at the Africa Cup of Nations with Benin, and head coach Jan Siewert has indicated the game might come too soon for him.

Juninho Bacuna could be involved after returning to training following the calf injury which forced him to limp out of Monday night's 2-1 home defeat by Derby. Fellow midfielder Aaron Mooy has left the club on a season-long loan move to Premier League Brighton.

Key stat: Huddersfield won their last away league match against QPR in 2017 - before that, they'd won none of their 12 visits there between 1968 and 2015 (W0 D3 L9).

Prutton's prediction: 2-0 (12/1 with Sky Bet)

Jan Siewert during Huddersfield's 2-1 defeat to Derby County

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY vs BARNSLEY - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: Sheffield Wednesday will assess Deadline Day signings David Bates, Massimo Luongo and Jacob Murphy. Defender Bates arrived from Hamburg, midfielder Luongo came from QPR and Murphy made the switch from Newcastle on Thursday and interim boss Lee Bullen will see how they get on in their first training session.

Goalkeeper Keiren Westwood is suspended after his red card in last week's season-opening win against Reading so Cameron Dawson will step up. Defender Dominic Iorfa is also banned as he completes a suspension that ran over from last season.

Barnsley are unlikely to include deadline-day signings Clarke Oduor and Patrick Schmidt at Hillsborough. Left-back Oduor arrived on a four-year deal from Leeds while striker Schmidt was plucked from Austrian side Admira Wacker as the Reds took their number of summer signings to 12.

Winger Jacob Brown is still missing as he nurses an ankle injury picked up in a training camp in Nice over pre-season. First-team coach Dale Tonge has reported no other fresh concerns, meaning left-back Dani Pinillos is fit.

Key stat: Sheffield Wednesday are unbeaten in 10 league matches against Barnsley (W5 D5 L0) since a 0-1 defeat in February 2009.

Prutton's prediction: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

WEST BROM vs MILLWALL - SATURDAY 3PM

Team news: TBC

Key stat: Millwall's last away league win at West Brom came in October 2001, with Richard Sadlier scoring a brace in a 2-0 win.

Prutton's prediction: 1-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)