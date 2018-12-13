Yaya Toure not a priority for West Ham, says Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini and Yaya Toure won the Premier League together at Man City

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says bringing Yaya Toure to the club would not be a priority as they currently have adequate cover in midfield.

Toure is a free agent having left Olympiakos by 'mutual agreement' on Tuesday after just three months and five appearances at the Greek Super League club.

The Ivorian is back in London this week and believes he can still play in the Premier League, while the 35-year old has already turned down renewed offers from both the Chinese Super League and the MLS.

But Pellegrini, who won the Premier League title with Toure at Manchester City, was reserved when asked about a potential reunion with the midfielder at the London Stadium.

"I spoke with Yaya at the beginning of the season. Yaya is a great player, a top player that plays in every part of the role," Pellegrini said.

Toure made just five appearances for Olympiakos

"I don't know what happened with him in Greece. But in this moment we are just thinking about the next game that we are going to play and I don't want to talk until the end of December about the window and which players that we need.

"At this moment, I cannot answer your question. It's not a priority as in that position we already have players."

Meanwhile, Pellegrini confirmed former Arsenal and Manchester City midfielder Samir Nasri was still training with the West Ham squad.

Samir Nasri played under Manuel Pellegrini at Manchester City

Last month, Pellegrini told Nasri he must prove his fitness to earn a deal at West Ham, and the manager said no decision has been reached.

Pellegrini added: "Samir Nasri is still working with us the whole month. The same as I said with Yaya, we are just thinking about the games rather than changes that we are going to do in January.

"Of course he is working with us, he is doing well and we will decide in the correct moment."

Meanwhile, Pellegrini is still waiting to learn when Jack Wilshere, who has only featured in four league games this season, will be ready to return to action after injury.

"When he felt that pain it was in his good ankle, so it was not the ankle that he had the surgery," he said.

"We hoped that it was just a pain that he had for two or three days, but this has been longer than expected.

"Yesterday he was doing some medical examination and now we are going to have the results."