Manuel Pellegrini said Andy Carroll was substituted at half-time for tactical reasons

Manuel Pellegrini replaced Andy Carroll at half-time for "tactical and physical" reasons after a "disappointing" first half performance from West Ham.

Carroll was handed his first start of the season against Brighton by Pellegrini after a prolonged spell on the sidelines.

However, West Ham lacked fluency with Carroll as the front man with Marko Arnautovic playing just behind him. Lucas Perez replaced the England international at the break which allowed Arnautovic to play further forward and he scored twice as West Ham came from behind to draw 2-2 with Brighton.

Carroll needed stitches on a face wound in the first-half but Pellegrini said his call to replace was based on tactical reasoning.

He said: "Andy can't play more than 45 minutes, in other games he was a substitute.

"It's good for him to start but we didn't create chances in the first half - we had to play another way of attacking with Perez. The 45 minutes will be good for him. It was a tactical and physical decision."

The Hammers looked on course for back-to-back defeats following their loss at Burnley when goals from Dale Stephens and Shane Duffy, both from corners, put the visitors in charge. However, Arnautovic hauled them back into the match.

Pellegrini was left frustrated with his team's defending.

He added: "We know Brighton score most of their goals from set pieces, especially corners, so to concede two goals knowing the characteristic of this team, I was very disappointed.

"I don't remember one chance for Brighton except the two set pieces.

"But fortunately we never gave up and the substitutes changed the face of the game. I'm disappointed about the result but very happy with the spirit of the team. Before the game I didn't want to draw but I think we must be happy."