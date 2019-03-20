Ben Johnson signs long-term West Ham deal

Johnson made his debut for West Ham away at Manchester City in February

West Ham defender Ben Johnson has signed a new long-term contract that will keep him at the club until 2022.

The 19-year-old, who made his Premier League debut in the 1-0 defeat against Manchester City last month, has trained with Manuel Pellegrini's first-team squad regularly this season.

He has played 16 times for the U23 side this season and has made three appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Johnson has been with the Hammers since the age of seven and was converted from a winger into a right-back.

2:53 Highlights from West Ham's 4-3 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from West Ham's 4-3 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League

The versatile defender told the club's website: "It has been a whirlwind [since making my first-team debut]. I found out that I was playing at Manchester City the day before.

"I was nervous straight away, but then I felt calm and ready to play, told myself I deserve to be at this level now.

"I've kept working hard each and every day and hopefully there are more opportunities to come."

It should come as no surprise that Johnson is making a success of his future career.

Former Tottenham defender Ledley King is his cousin while former England defender Paul Parker is his uncle.

"I'm so privileged and blessed to be playing for West Ham, it's great," added Johnson. "I'm very proud."