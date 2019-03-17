West Ham's Javier Hernandez hopes match-winning goals against Huddersfield lead to more games

Javier Hernandez scored in the 91st minute to hand West Ham a 4-3 win over Huddersfield on Saturday

Javier Hernandez says he hopes his match-winning performance for West Ham on Saturday leads to a more regular place in the starting line-up.

The Mexico striker began the game against Huddersfield on the bench, but came on at half-time to score two goals and lead the Hammers to a 4-3 victory after being 3-1 down.

Hernandez has started 12 games in the Premier League this season, but he told the club website: "I want to be on the pitch as much as I can, to be honest.

"If I need to help my team-mates as a substitute, I'll try to do my best, but I want to start and to play as many minutes as I can.

"Hopefully I can keep proving that by scoring goals, with assists and good performances, and we can try and get in the top seven."

West Ham's dramatic victory over Huddersfield leaves them ninth in the league table, two points behind seventh-placed Wolves.