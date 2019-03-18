Samir Nasri says he is playing for West Ham future

Samir Nasri's contract runs out at the end of the current campaign

Samir Nasri is unsure whether his long-term future will be at West Ham, admitting he has just seven matches left to impress manager Manuel Pellegrini.

Nasri joined West Ham on a six-month deal in January after completing an 18-month doping ban, but injury has restricted him to just six appearances.

The 31-year-old did, however, play a crucial role as a second-half substitute as West Ham fought back from 3-1 down to beat Huddersfield 4-3 on Saturday.

"I don't know about my future," he told the London Evening Standard.

Nasri, picture alongside Manuel Pellegrini, has seven games to earn himself a new deal

"The most important thing for me was to come back, which I did in January. Then I got an injury because I wasn't used to playing week in week out when I have been out of the game for so long.

"Now the manager takes his time with me. I have seven games left and I just want to play free of injury and then we will sit down and see what is next."

West Ham stayed ninth in the Premier League with their victory over Huddersfield at the London Stadium, with Javier Hernandez scoring twice in the closing stages to complete the turnaround.

2:53 Highlights from West Ham's 4-3 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from West Ham's 4-3 win against Huddersfield in the Premier League

Nasri added: "I think it was a crazy game.

"Sometimes you can be complacent when you play a team that is bottom of the League. When you concede one or two goals then it is difficult to react unless you make changes.

"That is what the manager did. Chicharito scored two goals and I helped so it was good. He is a poacher - you have to play him in the box. He is really smart, 'sneaky' if you like."