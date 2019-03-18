Football Association investigating three new incidents of supporter pitch invasions

A West Ham fan ran onto the pitch during their 4-3 win over Huddersfield Town on Saturday

The Football Association is investigating three incidents of pitch invasions by supporters over the weekend.

The pitch invasions occurred at Premier League fixtures at West Ham and Bournemouth, and an FA Cup tie at Swansea.

Seven Newcastle fans were arrested at the Vitality Stadium for entering the playing area to celebrate Matt Ritchie's late goal which earned the visitors a 2-2 draw on Saturday afternoon. Dorset Police confirmed on Monday that five fans have been charged and are due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court on April 2.

Paul Mitchell was jailed after attacking Aston Villa's Jack Grealish

Meanwhile, a man has been charged and two teenagers cautioned by South Wales Police after going onto the pitch during Swansea's 3-2 FA Cup loss to Manchester City, and a West Ham fan ran onto the pitch at the London Stadium during their win over Huddersfield.

The FA are waiting for the referees' match reports before seeking observations from the clubs.

Paul Mitchell, 27, of Rubery, was recently jailed for 14 weeks and given a 10-year banning order from all stadiums for running onto the pitch and attacking Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish in a derby game at Birmingham.