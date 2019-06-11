West Ham closing in on Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals

Pablo Fornals is valued at £31m by Villarreal

West Ham are close to signing Villarreal midfielder Pablo Fornals for £25m.

The La Liga side are asking for £31m for the 23-year-old, who scored five goals and provided three assists in all competitions last season.

Fornals, who was first targeted by Manuel Pellegrini in January, has been capped twice by Spain, and moved to Villarreal from Malaga in 2017.

Should Fornals complete the move to the Premier League club he will be competing with attacking midfielders Manuel Lanzini, Jack Wilshere and Felipe Anderson.

West Ham are understood to be working on five to six midfield targets this summer and expect to have made progress on signings within seven to 10 days.

