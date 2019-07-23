West Ham's Pedro Obiang likely to complete transfer to Italy, says Manuel Pellegrini

Pedro Obiang is set to leave West Ham to join Sassuolo

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is close to completing a move to Sassuolo for £7.2m plus bonuses, according to Sky Italy.

The 27-year-old is expected to arrive in Italy to finalise the transfer in the coming days.

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini believes it is likely Obiang will return to Italy following four seasons with the Hammers after joining from Sampdoria in 2015.

Pellgrini said: "Probably Pedro will return to Italy. I spoke with him last season. I told him that we need him in the squad and I cannot allow him to go to Italy but if things go well last season he will have the doors open as like every player. [If West Ham get a] good offer and the player wants to go - not a problem, we will replace him."

Manuel Pellegrini finished 10th in the Premier League with West Ham last season

Club captain Mark Noble also told Sky Sports News: "Pedro Obiang - I think he's gone."

Obiang came off the bench in West Ham's 4-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League Asia Trophy last Wednesday but did not feature in the 1-0 loss to Newcastle on Saturday.

He made made a total of 116 appearances in his four seasons in east London, scoring three goals.

The Spanish-born Equatorial Guinea central midfielder struggled for game time last season due to the rise of Declan Rice.

Obiang would be the eighth senior player to leave the Hammers this summer following the sales of Marko Arnautovic and Lucas Perez as well as the expiration of Andy Carroll, Adrian and Samir Nasri's contracts.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

Sky Sports News is home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday, delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.