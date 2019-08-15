Felipe Anderson and Sebastian Haller fitness doubts for West Ham

Felipe Anderson picked up a knock against Manchester City

Manuel Pellegrini says there are fitness doubts over Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller ahead of their weekend clash with Brighton.

The Hammers were no match for Premier League champions Manchester City last weekend, with City running out 5-0 winners at London Stadium, with a tough test against a Brighton, who won 3-0 away from home at Watford on the opening day, to come this Saturday.

The Hammers' task could be made all the more difficult should midfielder Anderson and club-record signing Haller fail to be passed fit, but Pellegrini believes he has the squad to get their season up and running.

2:58 Highlights from Manchester City's 5-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League. Highlights from Manchester City's 5-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League.

"Mark Noble is recovering from his calf injury," Pellegrini said. "I think that next week he will work with the team.

"We also have small problems with Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller. They are recovering from the kicks that they had in the last game. We'll see tomorrow about Anderson and Haller, we have some doubts.

"We are not thinking about our targets or achievements in May. One defeat does not change our minds.

"We have a good squad and we must try to play better in the other games. We have just started the season."

Jack Wilshere is fit to feature for West Ham

Pellegrini also gave an update on Jack Wilshere's fitness, after the midfielder was substituted against City having suffered a dead leg.

"Jack is working without any problems in our squad," Pellegrini added. "He's working with our team. We don't have any problem about that. He's okay."

Former West Ham goalkeeper Adrian became an instant Liverpool hero when he saved Tammy Abraham's key penalty in the shoot-out against Chelsea in Istanbul on Wednesday night as Liverpool lifted the UEFA Super Cup, and Pellegrini insisted, while he wanted to keep the Spaniard at the club, he was happy to see Adrian succeed.

0:29 Manuel Pellegrini revealed West Ham tried to keep goalkeeper Adrian at the club before the Spaniard left to join Liverpool. Manuel Pellegrini revealed West Ham tried to keep goalkeeper Adrian at the club before the Spaniard left to join Liverpool.

"I'm very happy for him, because he played a lot of years here at West Ham," Pellegrini added. "He's a very good goalkeeper.

"For different reasons he couldn't find an arrangement to continue here. We wanted him here because not only is he a good goalkeeper but he is a good player for the squad.

"He signed for Liverpool and put in a very good performance."