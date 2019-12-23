West Ham's Lukasz Fabianski could return on Boxing Day, confirms Manuel Pellegrini

1:53 West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will return this week, having been out for three months with a torn hip muscle West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini says goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski will return this week, having been out for three months with a torn hip muscle

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski could return on Boxing Day after nearly two months out, says manager Manuel Pellegrini.

The 34-year-old goalkeeper suffered a hip injury in West Ham's 2-2 Premier League draw with Bournemouth at the end of September.

David Martin and Roberto have both deputised in Fabianski's absence but the duo have kept just two clean sheets since the Poland international has been out.

Pellegrini has confirmed that, along with Martin who picked up a knock against Southampton, Fabianski could return to face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Thursday.

"Both of them are recovering. We will see in the next few days who will be able to play," he said.

"I don't think either of them will be able to play two games in 48 hours because both of them had a massive problem. We will see today and tomorrow who will be the goalkeeper for the first game.

"Both could be missing, both could be playing. We'll see in these two days. It'll be very important to see the medical decision, the player decision and, of course, my decision."

The Pole receives medical treatment at the Vitality Stadium in September

Fabianski has established himself as the No 1 goalkeeper at West Ham since joining from Swansea last summer for £7m and has kept three clean sheets before his injury.

Hammers boss Pellegrini previously described Fabianski as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and says that they need to be careful that they do not rush him back.

When asked about whether it would be a boost to have the 'keeper back, Pellegrini said: "Of course, that's why it's not an easy decision.

"It's not just a medical decision, it's a technical decision and also the player's decision. It depends on how confident he feels after going so long without playing a game.

"He's looking well. He's working every day harder. If he's not available on the 26th, then maybe the 28th or the 1st. In this one week, he will be playing."