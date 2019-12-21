Issa Diop: Tottenham want to sign West Ham centre-back

West Ham signed the defender from Toulouse for £22m 18 months ago

Tottenham are interested in signing West Ham centre-back Issa Diop.

However, West Ham do not want to sell the 22-year-old and believe he is valued at more than £50m.

The Frenchman played 38 times last season but has been out of the starting XI since he was suspended for the 1-0 win at Chelsea three weeks ago.

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho singled out Diop for praise after his Manchester United side lost 3-1 at West Ham in September 2018.

Mourinho labelled Diop " a monster" and congratulated the West Ham scouting department for finding him.

Spurs see the defender as a long-term replacement for Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, who signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract yesterday.

Vertonghen's contract runs out in the summer and Mourinho wants the 32-year-old to sign a new deal.