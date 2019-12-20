Tottenham intend to recall Jack Clarke from barren Leeds loan

Tottenham intend to recall Jack Clarke from his barren loan spell at Leeds next month and assess whether he can join the first-team squad.

The 19-year-old has played just three times since immediately returning to the Yorkshire club following an £8.5m move in the summer.

Former boss Mauricio Pochetino was happy to let him return to Elland Road but new head coach Jose Mourinho is understood to want to have a look at Clarke in training before the club decides whether to loan him again elsewhere for the rest of the season.

Clarke has sat on the bench for most of the current campaign despite lighting up the Championship as one of Marcelo Biela's key players in 2018/19.

He was on the radar of a string of Premier League clubs after impressing across 25 appearances, scoring and assisting twice as Leeds finished in the play-offs.

As well as Clarke's return, Spurs are also looking at bringing in new players if they can streamline their current squad, most notably a new right-back after exploring their options in the summer.

Sky Sports News reported in August that Napoli's Elseid Hysaj was of interest and they also liked Marseille's Hiroki Sakai, but had concerns about his age at 29.

However, Tottenham have just handed a new three-year contract to 30-year-old centre-back Toby Alderweireld.

With Jan Vertonghen and Christian Eriksen's contracts set to expire at the end of the season, Spurs are also understood to be looking at potential replacements in their positions too.

Victor Wanyama is likely to leave in January having come close in the summer.