David Moyes: Jarrod Bowen could make difference for West Ham United

David Moyes believes transfer target Jarrod Bowen could make a difference for West Ham – but has also urged patience should the player join from Hull.

The two clubs have agreed a £25m deal and personal terms have also been agreed with the player currently having a medical in London.

And although the winger is the third top goalscorer in the Championship this season with 16 goals, Moyes still believes it may take time for the 23-year-old to find his feet in the top flight.

"We're always interested in players who can score goals and people who can make a difference and he can certainly do that," David Moyes said.

"He's done it for Hull over several years, not just one season, and if you score goals in the Championship it gives you a good chance to score them in the Premier League.

"I've taken the likes of Leighton Baines, Phil Jagielka, Joleon Lescott and Tim Cahill from the Championship over the years.

"They don't all make the step up immediately but given time and the chance to settle and get up to speed of the game, what is expected in the Premier League then I think he could be a big success."

