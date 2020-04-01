West Ham player of the season: Pick your Premier League 2019/20 standout Hammer

Declan Rice has been ever-present for West Ham this season

Who has been West Ham's player of the season so far? See our picks and cast your vote in our poll.

Despite West Ham's struggles this season, there have been a selection of players who have stood up and been counted in their fight against relegation. But who deserves the prize?

Read on for the Sky Sports Football selections and have your say. Want to make a case for another player? If you're reading on skysports.com, leave a comment below…

Declan Rice

Rice will no doubt be a popular choice for West Ham supporters - the 21-year-old is the only Hammer to have started every Premier League game this season and the fact he tops the club's stats for passes, tackles and distance run underlines his importance in the middle of the park. Only Southampton's James Ward-Prowse has covered more distance in the Premier League this season - if West Ham do go down, it won't be through a lack of effort from this midfielder.

Robert Snodgrass

Robert Snodgrass has the most goal involvements for West Ham

After starting just one of West Ham's first nine Premier League games, Snodgrass has become a more important figure as the season has gone on, starting 17 of their last 20 league games and recording two goals and three assists in their last five at the London Stadium. With five goals and five assists he has the highest tally of goal contributions in the squad.

Mark Noble

Mark Noble has been a key figure once more, alongside Rice

More than 15 years after his debut, Noble remains a vital part of the West Ham set-up, acting as an ideal partner and mentor for midfield partner Rice. Although he is now 32, the Englishman has started 26 of the last 27 Premier League games and has weighed in at the business end of the season with three goals in his 10 Premier League appearances under David Moyes.