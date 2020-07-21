David Moyes: Difference between Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and me at Manchester United? He had time

David Moyes says the difference between his time at Manchester United and that of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that the owners have given Solskjaer time.

It is more than six years since Moyes was sacked by United after only 10 months in charge, and only now do they seem to have found some form under Solskjaer.

Moyes said Solskjaer is doing a "really good job" at Old Trafford, but hinted that he may have been able to do the same had he been shown similar patience.

"Ole had a difficult start. I think the difference between Ole and me is Ole has been given time. But I have to say he's doing a really good job," Moyes said ahead of West Ham's game against Manchester United on Wednesday night, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Man Utd vs West Ham Live on

West Ham are all but safe from the drop, but Moyes wants his players to go out and get a result that would remove all doubt against the club he considers "the biggest in the world".

"Going to Old Trafford is always a great experience for anybody, and we want the players to go there and play well and show what we can do," Moyes said.

"First and foremost, it's a wonderful club, it's a brilliant place to be.

"The biggest club in the world for me because of what it stands for, and I'm looking forward to going back.

0:27 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will regroup and try to finish in the top four of the Premier League after their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United will regroup and try to finish in the top four of the Premier League after their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Chelsea

"They're bringing in a lot of players from their academy which Manchester United have always stood for.

"They've always had great values over the years have Manchester United, and one of the biggest ones was always trying to promote their own young players and they've got some really exciting young players of their own now.

"It's never an easy place to go, I don't think anybody expects it to be an easy place to go and play, but we'll go out there and hopefully give it a right good go."

Moyes: Pearson was contender for manager of the year

0:41 David Moyes says Nigel Pearson should have been a contender for manager of the year rather than being sacked by Watford David Moyes says Nigel Pearson should have been a contender for manager of the year rather than being sacked by Watford

Moyes' side beat Watford 3-1 in Friday night, which led to Nigel Pearson being sacked two days later, despite taking them from a position of seven points adrift in December to three points above the relegation zone with two games remaining.

Moyes said Watford's decision "amazed" him, and that Pearson was one win away from being considered the best manager in the Premier League this year.

"I was amazed that Watford had done what they've done, I really am," he said.

2:46 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from West Ham's win against Watford in the Premier League

"I'm not at that club so I can't tell you what's gone on. But I believe if Watford had stayed up - and they've still got a great chance of staying up - I think Nigel Pearson could easily have been recommended for manager of the year, from the position he took over at Watford.

"I don't know what else was expected for them to do. He took over in a real difficult position. To get them in a position with a chance of safety and do what he's done - I find that really hard and really tough on him.

"But again, I'm not behind the scenes at the club, so maybe there's other reasons for it."