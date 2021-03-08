Mark Noble: West Ham captain in talks over new contract with David Moyes keen to keep him in squad

West Ham are in talks with captain Mark Noble over a new contract and discussions remain ongoing.

The 33-year-old, who has made over 500 appearances for the Hammers, is out of contract at the end of the season.

Noble has found his first-team chances limited this season, with manager David Moyes preferring to deploy Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek in the midfield.

Such has been the development of Rice over the last couple of seasons that West Ham boss Moyes recently insisted he wouldn't sell the player for even £100m.

Noble has featured only 16 times in all competitions this campaign - but Moyes is keen to keep Noble in his squad and hopes to conclude a deal for him to remain at London Stadium.

Any contract extension will also give Noble the opportunity to celebrate his 18-year service at the club it deserves when fans are expected to return to stadiums next season.

The midfielder made his 500th appearance for the Hammers against Watford in July but with the game played behind closed doors it was not given the reception it merited.

"We have checked the goals we had at the start of the season about where we thought we would be - and our overriding feeling is we can put them in the bin. We have got a different set now."

David Moyes smiles as he tells Sky Sports about how West Ham have exceeded even his own expectations this season.

West Ham are currently seventh in the table and just two points off the top four going into tonight's game against Leeds United, live on Sky Sports.

It is an incredible transformation from the relegation scrap of last season and credit to Moyes for unlocking the potential of these West Ham players - with the help of some key additions in the transfer market.