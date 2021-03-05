West Ham vs Leeds preview, team news, stats, prediction, kick-off time

Team news, stats and prediction ahead of West Ham vs Leeds in the Premier League on Monday (kick-off 8pm).

Team news

West Ham have injury worries over both of their goalkeepers, with Lukasz Fabianski yet to train due to an arm injury and Darren Randolph enduring a hip problem.

Angelo Ogbonna, Andriy Yarmolenko and Arthur Masuaku are still out injured.

Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa is hoping some of his injured players can prove their fitness in time. Kalvin Phillips (calf), Rodrigo, Jamie Shackleton (both groin) and Ian Poveda (ankle) have all been sidelined in recent weeks.

Image: Kalvin Phillips could be back for Leeds for the trip to the London Stadium

Pascal Struijk is the latest injury doubt after he was withdrawn in last week's home defeat to Aston Villa. Robin Koch is working his way back from knee surgery and Gaetano Berardi recently returned to training after a serious knee injury.

How to follow

West Ham United

Leeds United Monday 8th March 7:00pm Kick off 8:00pm

West Ham vs Leeds is a game Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

Jones Knows prediction

0:57 Leeds head coach Marcelo Bielsa thinks it shouldn't be up to clubs to decide whether to allow players to join up with their countries.

Despite West Ham causing me a massive headache this season in terms of predicting their Premier League trajectory, they have provided me some personal betting highlights for the season. Declan Rice scoring first vs Sheffield United at 33/1 was memorable as was Angelo Ogbonna scoring a header in the reverse fixture between these two teams. So, if it isn't broke, why fix it?

Set pieces could be where this game will be won.

Leeds have conceded 10 headed goals this season - more than any other club.

And although West Ham aren't moving with the times in terms of style (who says you need to move with the times anyway?) David Moyes has a no-nonsense, full-of-physicality team that has scored more headers than any other team this season.

This area of weakness with Leeds is likely to be exploited by West Ham, who have become one of the most dangerous teams from set-pieces under Moyes. Craig Dawson is usually flinging his carcass in the direction of a delivery. He's scored three times since the turn of the year - another one could be due here.

JONES KNOWS PREDICTS: 2-1

BETTING ANGLE: Craig Dawson to score a header (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Last time...

3:00 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Aston Villa’s win at Leeds United

2:48 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win against West Ham

Opta stats

West Ham are looking to complete their first league double over Leeds since 1953-54 in the second tier, while they last beat them in both top-flight meetings in a season back in 1929-30.

Leeds have lost just one of their 10 Premier League away games against West Ham (W6 D3), going down 0-3 in March 1998. This is their first such visit since a 4-3 victory in November 2002.

This will be the 100th different league meeting between West Ham and Leeds. The Whites will be the 13th different side West Ham have faced 100+ times in league football, with the Hammers only having a lower win rate against Liverpool (19.8%) and Arsenal (23.2%) than they do against Leeds (25.3%). Meanwhile, of the seven opponents Leeds will have faced 100+ times (including West Ham), their highest win rate is against the Hammers (47%).

West Ham United are looking to win three consecutive home Premier League matches for the first time since March 2019, while manager David Moyes hasn't won three in a row at home since winning his last six as Everton manager in 2013.

Leeds have lost 12 of their last 13 in London in all competitions (D1), losing all four in the capital in the Premier League this season. Leeds are one of only three top-flight sides yet to win a point in London this term, along with Sheffield United and West Bromwich Albion.

None of Leeds United's last 17 league matches have ended as a draw (W8 L9), their longest run since December 2008 (also 17 in a row). They last had a longer run ending in November 2006, when they went 18 without a draw.

Among teams he's faced at least five times in his league managerial career, against no sides has David Moyes registered a higher win ratio than against Leeds (80%, 4 wins in 5 games). This is his first home league game against the Whites since September 2003, a 4-0 Everton win with Steve Watson scoring a hat-trick.

Stuart Dallas is yet to end on the winning side for Leeds United in London in 23 attempts in all competitions (D6 L17). The last time Dallas ended on the winning side in London was in May 2015 - a home game for Brentford against Wigan in the Championship.

Michail Antonio has been directly involved in 19 goals in his last 22 Premier League starts for West Ham (15 goals, 4 assists), although he has never scored in eight league appearances against Leeds, the joint-most he's faced a team without scoring along with Wolves.

Leeds United winger Raphinha has been directly involved in eight goals in nine away Premier League starts (3 goals, 5 assists). The only Leeds player involved in more than eight goals in their first 10 away Premier League starts was Michael Bridges in 1999-00 (8 goals, 1 assist).

In this week's Pitch to Post preview podcast, Alice Piper is joined by Sky Sports News reporters Ben Ransom and James Cooper to look ahead to the Manchester derby. Can City end United's 21-game unbeaten away run to stretch their Premier League lead to 17 points?

We also hear from Rob Dorsett ahead of the Midlands derby between Aston Villa and Wolves, with both sides looking to return to winning ways.

And Michael Bridge gives us his verdict on Tottenham's recent resurgence, as they prepare to welcome Crystal Palace.

Listen to the Sky Sports Pitch to Post Podcast on: Spotify | Apple | Castbox