West Ham 2-0 Leeds: Jesse Lingard, Craig Dawson strike to move Hammers fifth

Jesse Lingard and Craig Dawson continued their run of scoring form to lift West Ham back to fifth with a 2-0 win over Leeds on Monday Night Football.

Lingard opened the scoring on the rebound from his own penalty in the 21st minute, saved by Illan Meslier, after the Manchester United loanee had been tripped by Luke Ayling just inside the visitors' penalty area.

Dawson doubled the lead by capitalising on Leeds' Achilles heel of defending set-pieces to bury a free header from a corner seven minutes later, before stooping to head against the post from another before half-time.

Leeds missed a hatful of chances in either half with Patrick Bamford twice guilty of gilt-edged misses and substitute Rodrigo's effort cleared off the line late on.

The hosts instead taught their visitors a lesson in clinical finishing - with Dawson and Lingard now scorers of seven of West Ham's last 13 Premier League goals - to leapfrog Everton into fifth, two points off a top-four spot.

Wasteful Leeds punished by clinical Hammers

Leeds began with their usual intensity and saw an early goal ruled out for a marginal offside call against Helder Costa, a minute after he had already drilled over when well-placed in a bright start from the visitors.

Marcelo Bielsa has seen plenty of those before, but they have often been unravelled by poor defending. It was no different at the London Stadium, where Ayling tracked Lingard's run into the box before dangling a tentative leg out which sent the midfielder tumbling, right in front of referee Mike Dean.

Lingard's awful spot-kick was easily saved by Meslier but parried straight back into his path, where he tapped home his fourth goal since his loan move in January.

Seven minutes later the lead was doubled as Aaron Cresswell's corner was buried at the back post by Dawson, who would then hit the post from another in first-half injury time.

Bielsa made two changes at the break and looked to inject some life into a Leeds side which had flagged after the second goal. They lacked only a final touch for a route back into the game, and Bamford curled a one-on-one wide before Raphinha's deflected bicycle kick was tipped over superbly by Lukasz Fabianski.

Pablo Fornals rattled the bar from range in West Ham's closest attempt of the half as they focused on seeing out victory, which would have been harder had Bamford not skied another effort over from eight yards or Rodrigo been denied on the line by Dawson.

But at is it was, without a Leeds goal forthcoming, David Moyes could breathe easy with his side taking another step towards upsetting the odds this season, with a five-point gap now opened up to eighth place, and only two keeping them from a Champions League spot.

What's next?

West Ham's European credentials are going to be tested again with a trip to Manchester United on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League from 7pm; kick-off at 7.15pm.

Leeds next host Chelsea on Saturday lunch-time; kick-off at 12.30pm.