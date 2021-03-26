Jarrod Bowen tweet: FA aware as West Ham winger apologises for using 'unacceptable' racist term in 2012 post

The FA is looking into a 2012 Twitter post from West Ham winger Jarrod Bowen, which featured the N-word.

Bowen has apologised for the "unacceptable content" in an "offensive and immature" tweet, with West Ham saying they will deal with the matter internally.

"In 2012, when I was a 15-year-old kid, I posted an offensive and immature tweet," Bowen said.

"I wish to apologise unreservedly for the unacceptable content of that post, especially to all connected with West Ham United. This is not an example I wish to set and it certainly does not portray the values and principles that I hold."

A West Ham United spokesperson added: "Equality, diversity and inclusion are at the heart of West Ham United, and our zero-tolerance approach to any form of discrimination is embedded across the Club.

"The Club takes matters of this nature extremely seriously. In regard to the tweet from 2012, we have spoken to Jarrod and he is aware of the Club's unequivocal stance in this area.

"He fully understands the requirements and responsibility upon him to always act in line with the Club's values. This will be dealt with internally."

Past social media breaches

Earlier this year, Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani was banned for three games and fined £100,000 for an Instagram post.

Cavani was told to complete face-to-face education classes after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3. He missed United's games against Aston Villa, Manchester City and Watford in January.

The 2020-21 FA Handbook features a section on "General Behaviour":



∙ E3.1 - A Participant shall at all times act in the best interests of the game and shall not act in any manner which is improper or brings the game into disrepute or use any one, or a combination of, violent conduct, serious foul play, threatening, abusive, indecent or insulting words or behaviour.



∙ E3.2 - A breach of Rule E3.1 is an "Aggravated Breach" where it includes a reference, whether express or implied, to any one or more of the following: ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion or belief, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.

The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story from a fan which featured a racially offensive term after United's 3-2 win at Southampton on November 29, in which Cavani scored twice, including a stoppage-time winner. The post was later deleted and Cavani apologised.

In 2016, Watford forward Andre Gray was handed a four-game suspension by the FA for misconduct in relation to comments he made on social media.

The homophobic Twitter posts only emerged in 2016 but dated back to 2012, when Gray was playing for Hinckley Town.

Gray released a statement when the tweets were made public in which he apologised.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

