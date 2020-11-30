Edinson Cavani: Manchester United forward apologises for social media post

Edinson Cavani has apologised for any unintentional offence caused by a social media post following Manchester United's comeback win over Southampton on Sunday.

The Uruguayan international shared an Instagram story from a fan, using a racially offensive term and although the post has since been deleted the Football Association (FA) is expected to investigate the online post.

Both the player and Manchester United have since issued statements, stressing the word was used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in South America.

​​A statement from Cavani read: "The message I posted after the game on Sunday was intended as an affectionate greeting to a friend, thanking him for his congratulations after the game.

"The last thing I wanted to do was cause offence to anyone. I am completely opposed to racism and deleted the message as soon as it was explained that it can be interpreted differently. I would like to sincerely apologise for this."

Manchester United added: "It is clear to us that there was absolutely no malicious intent behind Edinson's message and he deleted it as soon as he was informed that it could be misconstrued.

"Edinson has issued an apology for any unintentional offence caused. Manchester United and all of our players are fully committed to the fight against racism."

The FA issued guidelines ahead of this season clamping down on racist and discriminatory language and behaviour, with offences on social media carrying a minimum three-game ban.

Anti-discrimination group Kick It Out released a statement regarding Cavani's post and again called for overseas players to be educated on language which may cause offence in the UK.

"We are aware of a comment made last night on social media by Edinson Cavani that, in its native tongue, can be offensive in some contexts," it read.

"We understand that the FA is investigating and the club and player are co-operating with that investigation. We await the outcome of that investigation.

"As we have said before, we believe that it would be helpful for overseas players, coming to England, to have routine education on language that may be unacceptable in this country."

Facebook, the owners of Instagram, have been approached for comment.

Cavani came off the bench to score twice in United's dramatic comeback victory against Southampton at St Mary's.

The Uruguay international also assisted Bruno Fernandes for their first goal in the 3-2 win which saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side seal their fourth consecutive away Premier League win.

Cavani has now scored three league goals for the club since joining as a free agent in the summer transfer window.