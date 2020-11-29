The accidental collision saw Raul Jimenez taken off with oxygen, while David Luiz was able to continue with a bandaged head; Fabio Silva came on for Jimenez with the score 0-0 at the time; Jimenez is conscious in hospital and responding to treatment

Raul Jimenez: Wolves striker stretchered off after clash of heads with David Luiz

Players call for medical staff following a clash of heads between Raul Jimemez and David Luiz

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was stretchered off after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz during Sunday's game at the Emirates Stadium.

Jimenez was given oxygen after the accidental coming together and was eventually replaced by Fabio Silva. He was taken to hospital where it has been confirmed he is conscious and responding to treatment.

The clash of heads occurred early in the match and resulted in a lengthy delay of around 10 minutes as paramedics and medical staff saw to both players.

Image: Raul Jimenez is stretchered off after the collision with David Luiz

Luiz was able to carry on, however, albeit with a bandaged head, with the score 0-0 at the time of the incident.

Wolves' Twitter account provided a brief update of Jimenez's condition, promising additional information on his status as soon as it is made available.

16' | #ARS 0-0 #WOL



Raul Jimenez is stretchered from the field after he and David Luiz clash heads inside the Wolves box. Fabio Silva comes on in his place.



We will bring you more information on Raul as soon as we have it. #ARSWOL pic.twitter.com/qw2Tqk932m — Wolves (@Wolves) November 29, 2020

"Raul Jimenez is stretchered from the field after he and David Luiz clash heads inside the Wolves box," the post read.

"Fabio Silva comes on in his place. We will bring you more information on Raul as soon as we have it."