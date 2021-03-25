Ondrej Kudela: Slavia Prague player to miss Czech Republic game in Wales amid Glen Kamara racism allegations

Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela will not travel with Czech Republic for their World Cup qualifier against Wales due to "safety" reasons and to aide cooperation with an investigation into allegations of racist abuse by Kudela aimed at Rangers' Glen Kamara.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday they were investigating allegations of racism following Slavia's 2-0 Europa League victory at Ibrox on March 18.

Slavia have denied the claims of "vile racist abuse" levelled against Kudela by former Arsenal player Kamara.

Earlier this week, Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar told Sky Sports News he expected Kudela to be questioned if he returns to the UK for the Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal.

In a statement on Thursday, lawyers acting on behalf of Slavia Prague said: "SK Slavia is supportive of a thorough investigation of all relevant facts and will fully cooperate with Police Scotland and UEFA. Today, Mr Kudela provided UEFA with a full statement regarding the ongoing investigation.

Image: Rangers' Glen Kamara confronts Kudela during the Europa League round of 16 match at Ibrox

"The speculation published in the media about the possible arrest of Ondrej Kudela is incorrect. Police Scotland have confirmed to SK Slavia's lawyers that the investigations are at an early stage and that Mr Kudela is fully co-operating.

"To aide SK Slavia with co-operating with UEFA and Police Scotland, and out of concern for the safety of Ondrej Kudela, SK Slavia decided in cooperation with the national team management not to release Mr Kudela for the match of the Czech national team in Wales."

Police Scotland is also probing a criminal complaint against Kamara which was filed by Slavia, who allege the Rangers player assaulted Kudela after the match.

European football's ruling body UEFA is conducting an investigation into the alleged incidents that occurred during and after the game.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org