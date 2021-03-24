Police expected to question Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela over racist abuse accusations if he returns to UK

Slavia Prague player Ondrej Kudela is expected to be questioned over accusations of racist abuse against Glen Kamara if he returns to the UK for the Europa League quarter-final against Arsenal, the Rangers player's lawyer has stated.

Police Scotland confirmed on Tuesday they were investigating allegations of racism following Slavia's 2-0 victory at Ibrox on March 18.

The force is also probing a criminal complaint against Kamara which was filed by Slavia, who allege the Rangers player assaulted Kudela after the match.

Slavia have denied the claims of "vile racist abuse" levelled against Kudela by former Arsenal player Kamara.

In a statement, Kamara's lawyer, Aamer Anwar, said: "Glen welcomes the police investigation into the racist abuse he faced from Kudela.

1:10 Glen Kamara's lawyer Aamer Anwar says he wants a 'robust investigation' from UEFA, following the alleged racial abuse he received from Slavia Prague's Ondrej Kudela who admitted using offensive language but denied using racist language

"Police Scotland officers are now expected to question Kudela when he returns next month on the 8th April, to England to play Arsenal.

"There can never be any justification for the deeply offensive, provocative and racist language that Kudela is accused of using.

"A UEFA investigation is now also under way, which Glen will fully co-operate with.

"If Kudela is found guilty, then UEFA must use Article 14 of the disciplinary regulations, to impose robust 'zero tolerance' sanctions."

1:27 Rangers manager Steven Gerrard says he has total confidence that Glen Kamara's accusation of racism in their Europa League match with Slavia Prague is accurate

European football's ruling body UEFA are conducting an investigation into the incidents that occurred during and after the 2-0 Slavia Prague victory that sent them through to the last eight.

The Scotland national team will not take a knee in Thursday's World Cup qualification clash with Austria, but instead stand in solidarity with the fight against racism, and to show their support for Kamara.

1:29 Scotland captain Andy Robertson talks about the decision to stand against racism before the match against Austria following the alleged attack on Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara and calls for more action from the authorities

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.

www.kickitout.org