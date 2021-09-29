West Ham unveil statue paying tribute to legends Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters

West Ham have unveiled a statue paying tribute to Bobby Moore, Sir Geoff Hurst, Martin Peters and the club’s 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup success at the London Stadium.

Hurst, Moore's daughter Roberta and Peters' wife Kathy were in attendance to see the bronze sculpture's reveal on Wednesday, along with club captain Mark Noble, Declan Rice and manager David Moyes.

An honour to have @TheGeoffHurst, Roberta Moore and Kathy Peters involved in the making of our new statue and present for its unveiling

Peters had his ashes laid in the foundations of the statue, which was commissioned last year as part of the club's 125th-anniversary celebrations after consultations with supporters.

"It gives my family and I great comfort and peace to know that Martin has now been laid to rest, and we couldn't think of anywhere better than the spot where his legacy is honoured," Kathy Peters said.

"He would be so proud and happy to have seen this statue unveiled, alongside Bobby and Geoff. The three of them achieved something that has never been repeated since and they were part of a very special time at West Ham that we all have such great memories of."

The unveiling of the statue, which depicts Hurst, Moore and Peters lifting the European Cup Winners' Cup after West Ham beat 1860 Munich 2-0 at Wembley in 1965, comes ahead of Thursday's opening home Europa League game of the season against Rapid Vienna.

"It's amazing to see the statue here today. I think it's fantastic that it's in a wonderful position when I look up at London Stadium, and that these players have got a presence here that fans for generations to come can visit and bring their children and see the legacy of the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup team," said Roberta Moore.

"I'm just so grateful that it's here and I know my Dad would be really humbled and would have a really big smile on his face."

Hurst, Moore and Peters all came through the famed West Ham Academy of Football and went on to be part of England's World Cup-winning squad in 1966.

'West Ham United's European Champions'



Proud to unveil the statue honouring our greatest sons and our greatest victory.



Proud to unveil the statue honouring our greatest sons and our greatest victory.

The original 1966 World Cup Champions' Statue, showing Moore, Hurst, Peters and Ray Wilson, will remain at the junction of Barking Road and Green Street, by the club's former home at the Boleyn Ground.

West Ham United Joint-Chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold said: "The statue is a magnificent and fitting tribute to the three greatest players in our history and the finest hour they shared with their team-mates in a Claret and Blue shirt."

The names of all members of the successful West Ham team, as well as manager Ron Greenwood, are also immortalised on the plinth of the statue.

Hammers skipper Mark Noble said: "I was honoured to be present at the statue's unveiling. For me, it is one of the most important things any football club can do: respect and bring to light the foundations it is built upon. It's something that I try to bring to the Academy when I go over there."