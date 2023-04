FA Youth Cup final 2023: West Ham thrash Arsenal 5-1 to win competition for first time since 1999

West Ham thrashed Arsenal 5-1 at the Emirates Stadium to win the FA Youth Cup for the first time since 1999.

Omari Benjamin gave the Gunners' under-18s a seventh-minute lead, but George Earthy levelled just after the quarter-mark with a fizzing strike from the edge of the box.

Two minutes later and the Hammers were ahead through Callum Marshall, who coolly netted from Gideon Kodua's ball into the area before the provider turned goal-scorer moments before half-time.

Josh Robinson mis-controlled a pass on halfway which allowed Kodua to steal in, with the West Ham forward expertly chipping over stranded Arsenal goalkeeper Noah Cooper from 40 yards out.

Kaelan Casey extended West Ham's lead after 79 minutes by heading home from Ollie Scarles' corner, while substitute Josh Briggs scored with his first touch at the death to rubber-stamp an emphatic victory.

Image: West Ham's Josh Briggs celebrates scoring the Hammers' fifth goal

The last time West Ham went all the way in this competition was in 1999, when a team containing Joe Cole and Michael Carrick thrashed Coventry 9-0 over two legs.