West Ham manager David Moyes says reaching Europa Conference League final could be best managerial achievement

West Ham manager David Moyes believes reaching the Europa Conference League could be the greatest achievement in his long managerial career.

The Hammers take on Dutch club AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals with the first leg in London on Thursday evening.

West Ham have not reached a first European final in 47 years, while Moyes has never managed that feat as a manager.

Asked if reaching the final would be his crowning career achievement, Moyes said in his press conference: "I think it would be. A European final? It could be yeah.

Image: West Ham are one game step away from the Europa Conference League final

"I was fortunate to get to a Champions League quarter-final with Manchester United, lost on penalty kicks in the quarter-finals of the Europa League with Everton. Last season, I was in a semi-final with West Ham. This year we're in a semi-final again. So I want to try and take it one step further."

Moyes says West Ham will be treating the game with the upmost severity - and says the importance of the Conference League was clear to see when an emotional Jose Mourinho had tears of joy after winning the competition with Roma 12 months ago.

"I refer back to probably the serial winner in Jose Mourinho," added Moyes. "Winning this trophy was so special for him and his football club.

"If ever I needed someone to show how hard it is, it would be Jose. He treated it as if it was so important, there's no way we're treating it any less than that."

Moyes on favourites tag, heeding Sir Alex advice

AZ's squad has an average age of 23.8 years and is the youngest in this Europa Conference League, but Moyes insists his side will be forced to take on "hard work" in this tie.

Asked if his side are favourites to go through, Moyes said: "I wouldn't say so. I have a lot of respect for AZ and the way they play and what they've got.

Image: The Hammers taken on AZ Alkmaar in the semi-finals on Thursday

"They're doing an amazing season. Any Dutch team you play are good, they are good football teams and are well-coached. It will be hard work for us."

Moyes does believe, however, that his West Ham side are starting to hit top form this season amid a disappointing campaign which has put the Hammers five points above the Premier League relegation zone.

The Scottish manager - who told Sky Sports last month that his big signings "have not worked as well" as he'd have liked - believes his new players are starting to click.

"Sir Alex Ferguson always used to talk about this [being] the time of the year where you had to be at your best," added Moyes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between West Ham and Manchester United.

"Having your best form at this time of the season is always a good thing. I do believe we are playing our best stuff right now and I think we can get much better. I hope we can do that in the coming games."

Asked why his side are hitting top form now, Moyes replied: "I am beginning to see with what we signed, which were full internationals playing for their countries and boys who had talent and showing their worth in other leagues.

"Coming to the Premier League can make it difficult for people to settle. It's not just us here, many clubs have the same situation.

"But I do believe many of [our new signings] are finding their way through and are beginning to understand it. Thankfully, we're doing much better."

Bowen: Danny Dyer is giving me pressure!

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jarrod Bowen reveals what it's like playing for West Ham when his partner's father is Hammers super fan and actor, Danny Dyer.

Meanwhile, West Ham forward Jarrod Bowen joked that he is feeling the pressure of Danny Dyer to perform on the pitch.

The Hammers star is dating Danni Dyer, daughter of film and TV star Danny, with the couple expecting twins later this year.

Speaking before Moyes in his own press conference Bowen said: "I've only been here three years and but I feel a massive part of this club as well feel like a fan almost as well. I'm one of them that want to give them that success.

"Obviously, the missus' old man [Dyer] is on me every week!

"For everyone, the whole club, it's not been a great season but staying in the Premier League is the main aim and bringing a trophy home for the fans would be a good end to a bad season, I'd say."