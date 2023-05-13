David Moyes: West Ham want manager to stay on at London Stadium next season

West Ham want David Moyes to stay as their manager next season.

Moyes has another year left on his contract and talks will be held about his plans for next season at the end of the current campaign.

If Moyes decides to leave it will be his decision. West Ham would prefer him to stay, especially if they avoid relegation and stay in the Premier League.

They are six points clear of the relegation zone with three games to play.

Despite reports that his job was on the line earlier this season, West Ham have always wanted him to stay and have never talked to any potential replacements.

West Ham manager David Moyes would 'love' Declan Rice to remain at the club but is 'aware that might not be the case' at the end of the season

Moyes this week admitted for the first time that there is a "good chance" Declan Rice will leave West Ham this summer.

Hammers captain Rice has ambitions to play for a Champions League club but has a price tag in excess of £100m.

Nevertheless, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all understood to be interested in the 24-year-old England midfielder.

"We honestly hope he stays," said Moyes, ahead of Sunday's clash with Brentford.

"We'd love for him to be a West Ham player but we are aware that might not be the case at the end of the season.

"So that's one of the scenarios around planning. There are plans that we have Dec here but we're also fully aware there is a good chance we won't have him."

Neville: Rice not worth £120m

After spotting a young fan in tears, Declan Rice went over to check on him and even gifted him his shirt!

Speaking in March, Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said Rice is only worth half of the £120m price tag West Ham are holding out for.

"I love Declan Rice," Neville said. "Obviously, Declan knows the position, but when I look at world-class holding midfielders, and players of that type, because he doesn't score or assist enough goals, you're putting him into that category of more of a destroyer.

"[Then], you've then got to be someone who I think is highly competent on the ball and linking play, and having that knowledge of the subtleties of getting on the ball from the back four.

"I personally feel, at this moment in time, that Declan needs to go and work under a different set-up, he needs to drive forward in his career, he needs to go and play at a different club.

"I think there's a lot of growth, and a lot for Declan to do to get up to the levels of Casemiro, Rodri and players at the top of the game in those positions.

"But, for me, I wouldn't be spending £110m or £120m on Rice if I was Manchester United this summer. I would spend £50m-£60m on Declan Rice, but I wouldn't spend the figures being reported."

May 14: Brentford (A) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 18: AZ Alkmaar (A) - Europa Conference League, kick-off 8pm

May 21: Leeds (H) - Premier League, kick-off 1.30pm

May 28: Leicester City (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm