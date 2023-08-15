Harry Maguire: West Ham's transfer deal to sign Manchester United defender falls through

West Ham's deal to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has fallen through.

Sky Sports News understands a departure for Maguire this late in the transfer window would have left Manchester United little time to bring in a replacement.

Manager Erik ten Hag has always said Maguire is an important part of the squad and that he is happy for him to stay and fight for his place.

Maguire lost the Manchester United captaincy earlier this summer and revealed his "extreme disappointment" at Ten Hag's call.

Last week West Ham agreed a fee in the region of £30m to sign Maguire, but the defender will now not move to the London Stadium.

A source close to the player has told Sky Sports News: "Harry respects West Ham and David Moyes, but to be clear there was never an agreement in place between Harry and West Ham.

"The process was less advanced than portrayed in the media. For example, at no point has Harry spoken to David Moyes.

"Harry remains settled at United, loves the club and believes he will get plenty of opportunities to play this season."

Man Utd's move for Pavard looks 'unlikely'

The development could have implications for United incomings.

They have held talks with Bayern Munich about potentially signing defender Benjamin Pavard, but that is now looking unlikely due to reduced need if Maguire stays at Old Trafford.

Also, there are FFP constraints in the absence of money United would have received from a Maguire sale.

United had done due diligence on several defenders, including Jean-Clair Todibo of Nice, but it was initially thought any outlays will likely depend on departures.

What Ten Hag has said about Maguire

Speaking ahead of Man Utd's 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday, boss Erik ten Hag said:

"He has to fight for his place. He has the ability to be a top-class centre-back and he is the best for England so why shouldn't he be the best for us? But he has to prove it. When he is not confident enough to fight then he has to go, then he has to make a decision, but I'm happy with him.

"We don't have a squad with 11 players, and the last year proved definitely we need all the players. That means you need some high-level players who are maybe not starting but that can change so there is an internal competition, everyone has to fight for his place.

"Every player when they were good they will get their games but no one can play all the games and finally you find out what is the best team. In the squad now all the positions are double and every player has the perspective to fight for his place. You have to show with your contribution it's the best team performance. It is up to the players if they have game time or less."

