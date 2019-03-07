Javi Gracia expects Watford to cause Manchester City problems

0:33 Javi Gracia is confident his Watford side will create opportunities when they face Manchester City on Saturday Javi Gracia is confident his Watford side will create opportunities when they face Manchester City on Saturday

Javi Gracia is convinced Watford will take any chances that present themselves against Manchester City when he takes his side to the Etihad Stadium this weekend.

Watford are in a rich vein of form and have won four of their last five matches as they sit in eighth place in the Premier League table.

Table-toppers City are also in imperious form but Gracia has no doubt Watford will create goalscoring opportunities against Pep Guardiola's side.

"I think we feel more comfortable playing at home rather than away, but it is true - this season - that we have got good results playing away as well," Gracia said.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City are bidding to retain the title

"Now we are going to play City and we know it's going to be very difficult.

"They have played 15 games and they have won 14. We know, we know it, but we'll have some chances to try and take advantage. And we are going to do it."

Watford are level on points with seventh-placed Wolves

Skipper Troy Deeney opened the scoring before substitute Andre Gray sealed a dramatic injury-time win for Watford against Leicester on Super Sunday last weekend.

But Gracia was coy about the prospect of the duo leading the line at the Eithad on Saturday, insisting he has plenty of attacking options at his disposal.

"I don't like to speak about what we are going to do but [Deeney and Gray playing together] is a very good option for us," the Watford head coach said.

"They started playing together at the beginning of the season and we were getting very good results and in the last game Andre scored the goal in the last minutes.

"But in other games we have played with other players like Gerard Deulofeu for example and playing against Cardiff we scored five goals and Gerard scored a hat-trick so all of them are important.

"The most important thing for us is in the moments the different players have they take advantage and show what they are able to do."