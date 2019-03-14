Heurelho Gomes aiming to go out on a high at Watford

Heurelho Gomes is hoping to retire from football having helped the Hornets to FA Cup and European success

Heurelho Gomes is aiming to end his career on a high by helping Watford to FA Cup glory as well as possible European qualification.

The Hornets, who are eighth in the table, face Crystal Palace on Saturday with a place in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on offer.

The long-serving keeper, who is planning to retire at the end of the season, could be set to make his last Vicarage Road appearance if selected at the weekend.

The 38-year-old, who has been understudy to Ben Foster this season told the club's official programme: "We don't know what's going to happen for the Palace game or in the rest of the season, but yes it could be my last game at our stadium.

"It's been an amazing five years, I never set targets because that limits where you can go.

"But if you ask me what we can achieve, we are still in a cup competition and we have the chance to qualify for Europe, and I think that would be more than anybody thought possible at the beginning of the season.

"If we could finish in this way it would be very special.

Regardless of whatever happens between now and the end of the season, Gomes believes the club are moving in the right direction going forward.

"To see it building into what I believe is one of the best clubs in the league has been so amazing," Gomes added.

"The way things have changed around the place - the stadium, the training ground - I remember when I first came here the facilities weren't so good.