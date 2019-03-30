Javi Gracia happy with performance after Watford lose to Manchester United

2:21 Javi Gracia says his side need to be more ruthless as they controlled the game but lost 2-1 to Manchester United Javi Gracia says his side need to be more ruthless as they controlled the game but lost 2-1 to Manchester United

Javi Gracia was frustrated Watford left Old Trafford empty-handed after they were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United on Saturday.

The Hornets played large periods of the game on the front foot and had 20 shots compared to eight from United.

However, United scored in either half to go 2-0 up and Watford could only reply with a late goal from Abdoulaye Doucoure.

"It was a very good performance but a bad result," Watford boss Gracia told Sky Sports.

"We didn't take the chances we created in the first half. We dominated the game, had possession for long parts of the game, created more chances, had more shots, more corners, but we didn't score and they punished us.

"They scored after one counter-attack but we had the game under control. It was a shame we didn't score. At the end we scored but we only had three minutes and it wasn't enough to get three points."

Watford slip down to ninth in the Premier League after the defeat, but will look to move on quickly as they face Fulham on Tuesday and then play Wolves in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

"To play against United is always tough but I am happy with the performance," said Gracia.

"You always want points but we only have a couple of days to recover and prepare for the next game and we will try to win the next one."