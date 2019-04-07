Heurelho Gomes believes beating Man City to win FA Cup would be a fitting way to retire

Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes wants to beat Manchester City and lift the FA Cup to put the final shine on his career.

The Brazilian stopper - nicknamed 'the Octopus' - starred as the Hornets overcame Wolves 3-2 in a dramatic semi-final comeback at Wembley to book their place in the final in May.

He had fought back tears in what may have been his last game Vicarage Road in the last round, having only played in the cup competitions this season and stated he was "99 per cent" sure this will be his last season.

And presented with the prospect of calling time with an FA Cup final triumph, the 38-year-old told Sky Sports News: "That's a very good way to think about this.

Gerard Deulofeu scored twice in Watford's dramatic comeback to beat Wolves in the FA Cup semi-final

"It's amazing, special to be in the final. But any team we are going to face in the final is very difficult, especially Man City.

"(But) the manager hasn't decided who is going to play yet, so we need to focus on our work and get ready for the game.

"We are doing so well in the league and also deserve to be in the final, so let's see what happens. We need to still dream and that dream brought us here."

Troy Deeney scored the equalising penalty in the FA Cup semi-final

Gomes has spent the past five seasons at Watford after joining from Tottenham in 2014, and was part of the Hornets side that was promoted from the Championship a year later, but he has since lost his place to Ben Foster.

Gomes has made over 500 senior appearances in his career during spells with Cruzeiro, PSV Eindhoven, Spurs, Hoffenheim on loan, and Watford.