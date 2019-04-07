Gerard Deulofeu's 'anger' at being dropped inspired Watford, says Javi Gracia

Gerard Deulofeu was not introduced until the 66th minute

Javi Gracia paid tribute to Gerard Deulofeu's "anger" at being dropped after he scored twice from the bench to put Watford in the FA Cup final.

The winger has started the majority of Watford's games this season, including Tuesday's 4-1 win over Fulham, but was benched by Gracia ahead for the semi-final in favour of Andre Gray.

But Deulofeu had the perfect response by beginning their fightback from 2-0 down against Wolves at Wembley, scoring Watford's first and third as they wrapped up a 3-2 extra-time win in sensational fashion to reach the final for the first time since 1984.

Gracia put the former Barcelona man's afternoon down to anger, after he was almost sent off within a minute of coming on after an altercation with Joao Moutinho, only for VAR to rule he had not committed an offence deserving of a dismissal.

Deulofeu scored Watford's first and third in their stunning comeback

He said: "We knew before the game starting with other players Gerard would be important during the game. I knew with more space he would be, but I didn't know when he started to play we would be losing 2-0.

"All the players are showing they deserve to play, it's not easy to choose the moments for all of them but I try to choose the best for everyone.

"He always accepts the decisions and knows there will be other players in the same situation but I suppose he was angry in that moment because he wanted to play in the semi-final, he has played almost all the games before and wanted to help the team - and he has done."

Troy Deeney also netted from the spot to send the tie into extra-time

Those comments were echoed by Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes, who spoke to Sky Sports News after the game and said his team-mate had felt he had a point to prove.

Gomes said: "He showed how good he is. Amazing - because it was difficult for him to start on the bench. But he understood as well, and that's why he came on so sharp.

"He was angry. When he gets subbed, or is not in the starting eleven, he always gets angry. But a player like this we need to understand, because he is quality. The manager got it spot on today."