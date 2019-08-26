Watford owners remain behind Javi Gracia after difficult start to season

Watford have had a difficult start to the season under Javi Gracia

Javi Gracia’s future as head coach of Watford has not been discussed by the club’s owners.

Watford suffered a 3-1 home defeat to West Ham on Saturday leaving them pointless at the foot of the Premier League after three games.

Having lost the final four matches of last season, including the 6-0 FA Cup Final defeat to Manchester City - Gracia has now lost the last seven consecutive games.

Sky Sports News has been told that the Pozzi family believe the 49-year old Spaniard remains the best man to lead the team, contrary to reports over the weekend that they were considering replacing him.

Gracia, who signed a new four-and-half-year deal at Vicarage Road last November, is hoping his squad can build confidence by beating Coventry in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

"Every game is a good chance in this moment for us to do better and to feel better, with more confidence," he told the Watford Observer.

"But we'll decide what is best because there are some players injured, fit or not fit but with the target to try to win, to try to play well because we need it.

"We need to improve and be more precise and more clinical. But we need to defend better from set-pieces and in all different phases of play we need to improve."