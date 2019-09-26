Wolves vs Watford preview

Team news, key stats and predictions ahead of Wolves vs Watford in the Premier League.

Team news

Moroccan defender Romain Saiss is back in contention for Wolves after missing the midweek Carabao Cup penalty shootout win over Reading through suspension.

Watford boss Quique Sanchez Flores could be ready to hand Danny Welbeck a first Premier League start of the season after the striker's return to fitness and his goal against Swansea in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

Defender Craig Cathcart has given the squad a boost with his return to training following a thigh problem suffered while away on international duty with Northern Ireland.

Club captain Troy Deeney, meanwhile, continues to recover from surgery on his knee in August.

How to watch

Opta stats

This will be third Premier League meeting between Wolves and Watford, with both sides winning one game each last season, each time doing so away from home.

The home team has failed to win any of the last five league meetings between Wolves and Watford (W0 D2 L3) since the Hornets won 2-1 at Vicarage Road in November 2012.

Wolves have won only three of their 12 Premier League matches against teams starting the day bottom of the table (W3 D2 L7).

Watford are only the third team to concede 18 goals in their first six Premier League games of a season, after Newcastle in 1999-00 and Southampton in 2012-13 (both 18) - neither side were relegated in those seasons.

Wolverhampton Wanderers lost their last Premier League home game, conceding as many goals against Chelsea in a 2-5 defeat as they had in their previous nine games in the competition at Molineux.

Watford are winless in 10 Premier League games (D3 L7), their longest such run in the competition since January 2007 (11 games).

Charlie's prediction

This is another cracking game. I am still working out why Wolves are so slow out of the blocks. Spare me the nonsense about the fact they are playing in the Europa League too. They had games to get into the Europa League but they were not mentally draining, so I do not know what the excuse is. They are going about it in the wrong way.

They are against a Watford team that don't know what they are. They should have been buried by Arsenal but they fought well and could have won, before being thumped by City. I see a tense game, with a mistake perhaps leading to a goal.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Fantasy Football tip

Raul Jimenez (£10.6m) has two goals from his last four and is Wolves' top point scorer in Fantasy Football at the moment. Will he give the hosts their first Premier League victory of the campaign?

Who will you pick? Play Fantasy Football here.