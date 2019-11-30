Gerard Deulofeu praises Watford support during difficult period

Gerard Deulofeu wants to help Watford get out of their current poor run

Gerard Deulofeu has thanked Watford fans for their support during a difficult spell and says the team are fully behind Quique Sanchez Flores.

Watford sit bottom of the Premier League table after 13 games and are five points from safety having won just once in the league this season.

They face a huge game against Southampton on Saturday Night Football, who are just a point and place ahead of them, and Deulofeu has praised the Watford fans for sticking with the team.

Speaking to Sky Sports News reporter Gary Cotterill, he said: "My message to the fans is thanks for the amazing support because in Premier League and England, there is a lot of respect for teams not in the best period and that is really good.

"Now, the players have to give them victories because they support us no matter what the result and that doesn't happen in other counties. So we have to respect our fans and give them our best.

2:56 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's 3-0 win against Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Burnley's 3-0 win against Watford in the Premier League

"It's the real truth, we are in the bottom. When the people say we don't deserve to lose 3-0, we do deserve it because we didn't play 100 per cent for 90 minutes, we left the game at 60 or 70 minutes.

"Here, there are a lot of good teams who play with a lot of passion and that's what we have to improve and change it on Saturday because we don't have a lot of time. We have to start to take points.

"Southampton are the next squad in the table and we are in really bad period. Another defeat at the weekend and we have to improve some things, we have to take confidence, be responsible, play for 90 minutes with 100 per cent intensity and be ready and take the three points because Watford have to be in another place."

So'ton vs Watford Live on

Watford's dismal form has failed to improve since Sanchez Flores replaced Javi Gracia, and Deulofeu is backing his fellow Spaniard to turn things around.

"All the players are behind the coach," he said. "I think the coach is doing the things really well and the important thing is the players who play 90 mins now have to change some things.

"That means playing right over 90 minutes with good intensity, having the confidence and not be nervous about the situation. For me, the shape and what he is trying to do is right."

'Points matter over goals'

Gerard Deulofeu has two goals so far this season, the joint-highest with Andre Gray

Deulofeu has been one of the standout performers for Watford, and while the 25-year-old would like to exceed his 10 goal tally from last season, he is more focused on gaining precious points.

"I'm not worried about that [surpassing 10 goals for the season]," he said. "I know I'm going to score because I create a lot of chances and the goalkeepers save from me a lot of times.

"First, it's points and helping the team, it doesn't matter who scores, but then I'm also a striker and I'm really ambitious so I want to score 10 like last season or more if I can.

2:53 Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes went to learn more about Watford's LGBT inclusion work after their Proud Hornets fan group made a big Rainbow Laces contribution last year Sky Sports News' Geraint Hughes went to learn more about Watford's LGBT inclusion work after their Proud Hornets fan group made a big Rainbow Laces contribution last year

"My style is to go onto the pitch and try my best. When I go to the pitch, I don't feel like I'm at the bottom of the table... and I try with my pace, my one versus one and with all to make my best. I'm trying to help the team and the problem is we have to improve some things, including me, to be more regular than what we've played until today."

With the transfer window set to open in a few weeks' time, rumours have begun to surface that Deulofeu could head back to AC Milan in January, but the forward has downplayed he links.

He added: "I'm happy here and my respect for Watford is the most important thing. I want to change this situation because I've never been in this situation here at Watford.

The 25-year-old has denied rumours linking him with a move back to AC Milan

"Everybody knows my love for Milan, that's why. I'm proud of offers from other teams and also for Milan because I played there and it's a team and supporters who love me and I love them.

"But now I need to respect my team and change the situation."

Watch Southampton vs Watford live on Sky Sports

Southampton vs Watford is live on Saturday Night Football from 5pm; kick-off 5.30pm. Sky Sports customers can watch in-game clips in the live match blog on the Sky Sports website and app. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.