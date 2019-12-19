Nigel Pearson: Watford aware of the danger of their position

2:50 Nigel Pearson says a win against Manchester United could 'ignite belief' but that the entire season does not depend on one fixture Nigel Pearson says a win against Manchester United could 'ignite belief' but that the entire season does not depend on one fixture

Nigel Pearson says there is no point putting "even greater anxiety" on the Watford players by reminding them of their Premier League predicament.

Watford are bottom of the league after taking nine points from their first 17 games. Only nine times in Premier League history has a team had that amount of points or fewer at this stage of the season - and each of those teams ended up being relegated.

Pearson, whose first game in charge last week saw his side lose 2-0 at Liverpool, says it would be fruitless to constantly remind the players about the mountain they have to climb in order to salvage their top-flight status.

"There's no point in me trying to paint a picture that's not realistic," Pearson said at Thursday's press conference.

"We're fully aware of the danger that we are in and the precarious nature of our status being under even more threat if we don't rectify the situation sooner rather than later.

"But now's not a time for myself or anybody at the football club to do anything other than keep a calm outlook on how we navigate our way through this situation.

2:35 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Watford in the Premier League FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool's win over Watford in the Premier League

"Other people can speculate as to what may happen if we don't win on Sunday or at Sheffield United. Clearly the more games that you play that you don't win then it becomes harder.

"There is an urgency for us to rectify things, but it's not a case of putting people into an even greater level of anxiety by pointing out the obvious.

"We know the situation that we're in and we're reminded of it on a daily basis. That's fair enough, but what we have to do, working within it, is try and get some clarity as to how we work to allow the players to go out and perform. That's my focus at the moment."

Watford vs Man Utd Live on

Up next for Watford is the visit of Manchester United, live on Super Sunday, and while Pearson is aware of the impact victory could have, he denied that the entire season depends on one fixture.

"It could certainly ignite a bit of belief, but I don't want to build one game up as being the foundation or being the end point," said the 56-year-old.

"There are mathematical possibilities. That is always something which allows you to keep working in the most positive way, but let's be absolutely honest; of course we know that it's 'sooner rather than later'.

"It would be a big scalp for us as well. First and foremost, we will be trying to win the game.

"I'd rather draw games than lose them, but we need to show a desire and a commitment to try and win games."

Pearson is confident the players are up to the task of staying in the Premier League.

"What we've got to try and achieve - especially at home - is some sort of momentum during performances which builds pressure on opponents," he said.

"That's never easy to achieve, but certainly we're aware of... the statistics don't paint a false picture in terms of our season.

"We know we're in a very difficult situation, but I've seen nothing so far in my time here to suggest that the players are not up for the challenge.

"We've got positive aspects of what we currently have at the football club to re-emphasise and to concentrate on, but ultimately we've got to start winning points. That's the bottom line - I know that."