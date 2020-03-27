Coronavirus: Tom Cleverley says high-profile donations prove sport is rallying together

Tom Cleverley has praised the donations from within the world of sport during the coronavirus outbreak

Donations from high-profile figures around the world towards the fight against the coronavirus outbreak shows how sport is rallying together, says Watford midfielder Tom Cleverley.

With sport forced into an unprecedented shutdown because of the pandemic, Pep Guardiola, Roger Federer and Sachin Tendulkar are among an array of managers, players and clubs to have offered their support during the global crisis.

With English football suspended until at least April 30, many players have taken part in the #stayathomechallenge - keepy-ups with toilet roll - but the ex-Manchester United Premier League winner says his full concentration is focused towards occupying his two young children.

"I've got two kids under six so that's my challenge, to keep them occupied all day!" Cleverley told Sky Sports News.

"There has been some good stuff on social media, not only the fun stuff that you see, but some of the donations top athletes are making.

1:54 David Beckham was among the sports stars who took part in the 'clap for our carers' to show appreciation to NHS workers David Beckham was among the sports stars who took part in the 'clap for our carers' to show appreciation to NHS workers

"I think it's good to see everyone rallying around each other at this tough time."

Cleverley says amid teaching his children how to ride a bike and tying their laces, he is keeping fit at home by following a personalised training programme from his club.

"It's a really uncertain time. We know there are other priorities, like keeping our families safe, abiding by the rules, that are more important than football," said Cleverley, who missed three months of the season with a hamstring injury before returning to first-team action in February.

He added: "As a footballer, you just try and keep yourself in as good a shape as possible.

1:06 Watford captain Troy Deeney says players need to speak more openly about mental health Watford captain Troy Deeney says players need to speak more openly about mental health

"I try to stick to routines of eating three meals a day at times I usually would, and train at times we usually would. Obviously, you don't want to do too much because you don't know when the return date is going to be.

"But just keep ticking over and get yourself in shape to peak when we are asked to return to play."

Watford sit just outside the relegation zone in 17th place, above Bournemouth on goal difference, after a resurgence in form under Nigel Pearson since the former Leicester boss took charge in December.

Watford have beaten both Manchester United and Liverpool at home in the Premier League this season

Cleverley is confident in the squad's ability that the club can maintain their Premier League status for a sixth successive season, should the campaign resume as is the will of all clubs.

"He (Pearson) has really got us back to basics and the results have obviously helped everyone gain confidence," the 30-year-old said.

"We have got ourselves back in the mix but we know when the season does restart, we have still got a lot of work to do."