Coronavirus: PFA to meet Premier League and EFL to discuss financial implications

Leeds United's players have volunteered to defer wages due to the crisis

The PFA will hold further talks with the Premier League and EFL on Friday about the financial implications of the shutdown of football due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has seen the game temporarily suspended across the country, with professional football in England hoping to resume on April 30.

It has also resulted in Championship leaders Leeds United confirming players, management and senior staff have volunteered to defer wages for the foreseeable future so that all the club's non-football staff can be paid.

It is understood cost-cutting measures due to lost revenue caused by the pandemic are even being considered at Premier League level.

3:30 Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear says it is "vital" for the EFL and Premier League seasons to be played to their conclusion Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear says it is "vital" for the EFL and Premier League seasons to be played to their conclusion

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor has already confirmed that the organisation is looking at a further emergency fund to help players in lower leagues and has called for an urgent meeting with the Premier League and the EFL to discuss a way through the crisis.

Talks have already taken place between the players' union and the two competitions prior to Friday, and that this will be a continuation of those discussions.

The FA is also facing the threat of legal action after taking the decision to expunge results for the 2019-20 season for non-league divisions below the National League and National League North and South.

The FA has cancelled non-League divisions below the National League and National Leagues North and South

The same applies to women's football below the Women's Super League and Championship, with no promotion and relegation, while grassroots football has been brought to a close for the season.

The FA's decision is devastating for a number of teams who were comfortably top of their respective leagues - such as Northern Premier Division South Shields, who branded the move "appalling".

The governing body remains hopeful of completing the men's and women's FA Cup campaigns, FA Trophy and FA Vase while discussions are ongoing regarding what will happen with the National League, Women's Super League and Women's Championship.